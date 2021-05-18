Erie County reports 32 new cases of COVID-19; 1,023 active cases

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on May 17.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is 20,766 with 465 total deaths reported

in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS). There are 1,023 current active cases, and 19,278 recovered cases in Erie County.

All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, and limit activities outside of their homes. All residents should stay home when feeling ill and wash hands frequently.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, May 19 at 3 p.m. Watch live on JET 24, FOX 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App. The final weekly news conference on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, May 26.