Erie County reports 33 new positive cases of COVID-19; 190 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her weekly news conference Wednesday, Oct. 28th that there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County.
This brings the cumulative total in the county to 2,087 with 54 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are currently 1,843 recovered cases, and 190 active cases.
Of the cumulative cases in the county, 56% are female, 44% are male.
