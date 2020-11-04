Erie County reports 33 new positive cases of COVID-19; 414 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her weekly news conference Wed., Nov. 4th that there are 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 2,385 with 54 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,917 recovered cases, 414 active cases, and 35,274 negatives reported.

The number of current active cases is the most we have had active at one time, according to Dahlkemper.

Of the cumulative cases: