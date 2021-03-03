Erie County reports 34 new cases of COVID-19; 6 new deaths

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health are reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, along with 6 new deaths.

The cumulative total since March 2020 now stands at 17,460, with 441 total deaths.

The positivity rate for Erie County was 6.8% for Feb. 19-25, according to the state Department of Health.

Three of the four area hospitals are reporting 27 people hospitalized in Erie County, with 4 people on ventilators.

Of the cumulative cases, 52% are female and 47% are male. The breakdown of cumulative cases by

race/ethnicity is as follows:

 53% White residents

 7% African American/Black residents

 2% Asian residents

 1% Other

 37% Unknown

Three percent of the cases are Hispanic, of any race; 37% are not Hispanic; and 60% are unknown.



The age breakdown of the cumulative cases looks like this:

 1% are ages 0-4

 2% are ages 5-9

 8% are ages 10-18

 12% are ages 19-24

 38% are ages 25-49

 21% are ages 50-64

 18% are ages 65 and older

Note: Percent values of each breakdown may not total 100 due to rounding.

Yesterday, March 2, 76 new cases were reported in Erie County.

The Albion Correctional Facility has been experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. In order to help stop the continued spread of the virus, 1,100 tests will be done for the most vulnerable inmates this weekend. This could lead to a spike in Erie County numbers, according to the county executive.

Grant applications for the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) will be accepted beginning on Monday, March 8.

