Erie County reports 34 new cases of COVID-19; two new deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 34 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. on April 27.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 19,986, with 461 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Of the cumulative cases, 52% are female and 48% are male.

The breakdown of cumulative cases by race/ethnicity is as follows:
 55% White residents
 7% African American/Black residents
 2% Asian residents
 1% Other
 35% Unknown
Three percent of the cases are Hispanic, of any race; 38% are not Hispanic; and 59% are unknown.

The age breakdown of the cumulative cases looks like this:
 1% are ages 0-4
 2% are ages 5-9
 9% are ages 10-18
 12% are ages 19-24
 38% are ages 25-49
 21% are ages 50-64
 17% are ages 65 and older
Note: Percent values of each breakdown may not total 100 due to rounding.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, May 5 at 3 p.m. There will be no news conference today, April 28, due to Governor Wolf’s planned visit to an Erie County vaccination clinic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar