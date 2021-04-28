Erie County reports 34 new cases of COVID-19; two new deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 34 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. on April 27.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 19,986, with 461 total deaths reported in NEDSS.



Of the cumulative cases, 52% are female and 48% are male.

The breakdown of cumulative cases by race/ethnicity is as follows:

 55% White residents

 7% African American/Black residents

 2% Asian residents

 1% Other

 35% Unknown

Three percent of the cases are Hispanic, of any race; 38% are not Hispanic; and 59% are unknown.



The age breakdown of the cumulative cases looks like this:

 1% are ages 0-4

 2% are ages 5-9

 9% are ages 10-18

 12% are ages 19-24

 38% are ages 25-49

 21% are ages 50-64

 17% are ages 65 and older

Note: Percent values of each breakdown may not total 100 due to rounding.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, May 5 at 3 p.m. There will be no news conference today, April 28, due to Governor Wolf’s planned visit to an Erie County vaccination clinic.