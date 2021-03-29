Erie County reports 35 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on March 28.

Over the weekend, 49 new positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on March 26, and 19 new positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on March 27.

The cumulative total in the county is now 18,577, with 451 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, March 31 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.