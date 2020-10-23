Erie County reports 36 new positive cases of COVID-19; 130 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 36 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 22nd.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,962 with 54 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,778 recovered cases, 130 active cases and 32,414 negatives reported.

“It is always concerning when the case count exceeds 20 cases per day,” said Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health. “There are no obvious trends, clusters or outbreaks associated with today’s cases. However, it is very important to remind people that when they are not feeling well – even with minor symptoms – they should consider getting a COVID-19 test, and self-isolate away from family, friends and coworkers until test results are received. This will help prevent the unnecessary spread of COVID-19 virus in the community. Please be diligent with mask use when you are with people who do not live in your household. Also, people should continue to minimize their social interactions with large groups or people who do not live in their home. Again, this will help prevent the spread of the disease in the community.”

Yesterday, Oct. 22, Erie County reported 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 119 active cases.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Oct. 28th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.