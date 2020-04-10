Erie County reports 37 positive cases of COVID-19

Erie County now has 37 positive COVID-19 cases.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced two new positive cases Friday.

These individuals are both in their 60’s. The county executive said they live in zones four and five.

As we move through the pandemic, the executive said it is important to wear a face mask.

“We are seeing those increased numbers. We are also seeing increased testing, so some of that may align. We are still in a good place compared to so many other communities. That is because people are really helping us,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper said out of the 37 cases, some of the individuals have “recovered” from the virus, although she did not disclose a specific number.

The county executive will resume her daily news conference tomorrow, Saturday, April 11th at 3 p.m.