The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on May 4.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 20,295, with 462 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Erie County reports 38 new positive cases of #COVID19 as of 11:59 p.m. on May 4. Demographic information is also… Posted by Erie County Department of Health on Wednesday, May 5, 2021





Of the cumulative cases, 52% are female and 48% are male.

The breakdown of cumulative cases by race/ethnicity is as follows:



 55% White residents

 7% African American/Black residents

 2% Asian residents

 1% Other

 34% Unknown

Three percent of the cases are Hispanic, of any race; 38% are not Hispanic; and 59% are unknown.



The age breakdown of the cumulative cases looks like this:

 1% are ages 0-4

 2% are ages 5-9

 9% are ages 10-18

 12% are ages 19-24

 38% are ages 25-49

 21% are ages 50-64

 17% are ages 65 and older

Note: Percent values of each breakdown may not total 100 due to rounding.



There are 20 current COVID-19 hospitalizations, with three people on ventilators in Erie County.

The age, race and gender report, a seven-day daily case count breakdown and zone map data, the map of cumulative cases by zone, and the wastewater report can be found on eriecountypa.gov.

During today’s press briefing, Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health, provided an update on vaccination, testing, outbreaks and masking.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

John DiMattio, director of the Erie County Department of Human Services, and Dr. Mary Anne Albaugh, medical director at the Erie County Department of Human Services Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities, provided updates today on mental health and the highly skilled network of service providers in our Erie County Human Services system https://eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/mentalhealth-awareness/.