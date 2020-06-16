Erie County reports 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 for June 13-16; cumulative total is 472

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper along with the Erie County Department of Health Announced today that 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County for the time period of June 13th-16th.

One new death from COVID-19 has also been reported in Erie County.

The breakdown in Erie County is as follows:

Saturday June 13th- 17 new cases bringing the county total to 451.

Sunday June 14th- Eight new cases bringing the county total to 459.

Monday June 15th- Nine new cases bringing the county total to 468.

Tuesday June 16th- Four new cases bringing the county total to 472.

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County is 472, with 256 recovered cases, 207 active cases, 7,771 negatives and nine deaths.

This information can be found on the chart on the “Positive Cases in Erie County” page at eriecountypa.gov

All questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and enforcement should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.

For more information related to COVID-19 including fact sheets, business resources, family resources, videos, translations, guidance and more, visit eriecountypa.gov and the social media accounts for Erie County, Pa., and Erie County Department of Health.