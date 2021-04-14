Erie County reports 39 new cases of COVID-19; 1 new death

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health are reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19, and one new death in Erie County.

The cumulative total in the county is now 19,310, with 455 total deaths reported in NEDSS. There are 15 people currently hospitalized, with one person on a ventilator.

Of the cumulative cases, 52% are female and 48% are male.

The breakdown of cumulative cases by race/ethnicity is as follows:

54% White residents

7% African American/Black residents

2% Asian residents

1% Other

35% Unknown

Three percent of the cases are Hispanic, of any race; 38% are not Hispanic; and 59% are unknown.

The age breakdown of the cumulative cases looks like this:

1% are ages 0-4

2% are ages 5-9

8% are ages 10-18

12% are ages 19-24

38% are ages 25-49

21% are ages 50-64

17% are ages 65 and older

Note: Percent values of each breakdown may not total 100 due to rounding.