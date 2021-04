The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on April 25.

Over the weekend, 46 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on April 23, and 33 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on April 24.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is 19,911, with 458 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).