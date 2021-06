The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19.

There have been 474 total deaths reported in Erie County since March 2020.

Crawford County is up three cases. Warren County reports no new cases. Chautauqua County is up two. Ashtabula County is also reporting no new cases.

