The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death as of 11:59 p.m. on April 26.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is 19,952, with 459 total deaths (reported

in NEDSS).

There are 1,243 current active cases, 18,250 recovered cases, and 68,788 negatives reported.