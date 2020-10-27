Erie County reports 41 new positive cases of COVID-19; 169 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 26th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 2,054 with 54 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,831 recovered cases, 169 active cases and 33,209 negatives reported.

Yesterday, Oct. 26th, Erie County reported 19 new positive cases and 144 active cases.

Over the weekend, 19 new positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 23rd, and 13 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 24th.

“We all have to refocus our efforts,” said Dahlkemper. “We all became complacent as we were able to be outside and to participate in more activities. Stay out of crowds. Masks are absolutely necessary and should be worn properly covering your face, over your nose and mouth. Keep a 6-foot distance from others, and wash your hands frequently.”

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Oct. 28th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.