Erie County reports 41 new positive cases of COVID-19; 219 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 28th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 2,128 with 54 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,855 recovered cases, 219 active cases and 33,649 negatives reported.

Monday, Oct. 26, Erie County reported 19 new positive cases and 144 active cases. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Erie County reported 41 new positive cases and 169 active cases. And Wednesday, Oct. 28, Erie County reported 33 new positive cases and 190 active cases.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Nov. 4th at 3 p.m.