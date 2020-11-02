Erie County reports 41 new positive cases of COVID-19; 343 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 1st.

Over the weekend, 42 positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 30th, and 38 cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31st.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 2,302 with 54 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,905 recovered cases, 343 active cases and 33,985 negatives reported.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Nov. 4th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.