Department of Health: 72,282 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,567 deaths
Erie County reports 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 for cumulative total of 295

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announces 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County since Friday.

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County is 295, with 5,392 negatives.

The next press briefing will take place Wednesday, June 3, at 10 a.m.

All questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and enforcement should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.

For more information related to COVID-19 including fact sheets, business resources, family resources, videos, translations, guidance and more, visit eriecountypa.gov and the social media accounts for Erie County, Pa., and Erie County Department of Health.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

