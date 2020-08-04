Erie County reports 42 new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, largest single day spike

Erie County has seen its largest single day spike of COVID-19 cases.

42 new cases were reported since yesterday, bringing the total number to 1,025 cases as of Tuesday. Erie County also reported two new deaths, bringing the total to 25 deaths. There are 794 recovered cases, 206 active cases and 17,966 negative cases reported.

“The 42 new cases are concerning,” said Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health, in a news release. “This demonstrates that the virus is clearly circulating in the community. Half of today’s numbers are related to longterm care facility testing for outbreak mitigation. Eighteen of the new cases are connected to known positives; this indicates that disease is being rapidly identified by the Erie County Department of Health disease investigators and contact tracers.”

Five new deaths were reported by the county Monday, and although statistics about those deaths are not being released, the county did state that the deaths are trending on the elderly population.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says these numbers are very concerning due to the fact we are seeing community spread like never before. The executive also noted a major issue the county is beginning to face is private events.

Another concern is travel and the county is asking for more enforcement if you’re traveling back from a hot spot.

“As you can see, this pandemic isn’t over,” Dahlkemper said in a news release. “These numbers indicate the need for more testing and quicker turnaround time on results. One thing you can do right now – in addition to keeping a 6-foot distance from others, washing your hands frequently, and wearing a mask – is to not put yourself in unsafe situations where people are not adhering to guidelines.”

Erie County will hold the next COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, August 5th at 3 p.m. It will be streamed live on YourErie.com.