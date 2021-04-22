Erie County reports 43 new cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus
The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 43 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on April 21.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is 19,726, with 457 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

All residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home as much as possible – and definitely when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

