Erie County reports 43 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 43 new positive cases of COVID-19.
This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 18,684, with 452 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).
There are 19 total hospitalizations (Millcreek, UPMC Hamot, AHN Saint Vincent, Corry Memorial), and 4 people on ventilators in Erie County.
