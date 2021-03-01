Erie County reports 44 new positive cases of COVID-19; cumulative case total is 17,350

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Department of Health announce 44 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28th.

Over the weekend on Friday February 26th, 98 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Erie County. On Saturday February 27th, 29 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County is 17,350, with 435 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

This information can be found on the chart on the “Positive Cases in Erie County” page at eriecountypa.gov.

Today there are 30 total hospitalizations with two people on ventilators in Erie County.

All residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home as much as possible and definitely when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

The next press briefing will take place Wednesday, March 3rd, at 3 p.m

All questions related to COVID-19 should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.