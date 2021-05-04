Erie County reports 45 new cases of COVID-19; 1,252 active cases

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on May 3.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 20,257, with 462 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,252 current active cases, 18,543 recovered cases, and 69,793 negatives reported.



The next news conference will take place Wednesday, May 5 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.