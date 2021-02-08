Erie County reports 47 new positive cases of COVID-19; cumulative case total is 16,126; 4 additional deaths over the weekend

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Department of Health announce 47 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 7th.

Four additional deaths were reported over the weekend.

Data from the weekend:

Day Positive cases reported 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 5th, 66 new positive cases. As of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 6th 68 new cases were reported.

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County is 16,126, with 408 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

This information can be found on the chart on the “Positive Cases in Erie County” page at eriecountypa.gov.

Today there are 31 total hospitalizations with three people on ventilators in Erie County.

All residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home as much as possible – and definitely when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

The next press briefing will take place Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 3 p.m.

All questions related to COVID-19 should be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.