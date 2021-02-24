Erie County reports 50 new cases of COVID-19; PA reports 2,786 new cases– more than 2 million vaccinations

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Erie County has 50 new positive cases of COVID-19. The total in the county now stands at 17,074.

Elsewhere in the region:

Crawford County is reporting 17 new cases.

Warren County is reporting two new cases.

Chautauqua County is reporting eight new cases.

Ashtabula County has yet to report today’s numbers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,786 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. February 24, bringing the statewide total to 920,634.

The department is also reporting 76 new deaths, for a statewide total of 23,787 deaths.

There are 1,963 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 418 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12 – February 18 stood at 6.5%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through February 27: 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week. 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, we have administered 2,083,277 doses total through February 23: First doses, 82 percent (1,498,265 administered of 1,836,065 allocated) Second doses, 44 percent (585,012 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)



To date, 3,843,793 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

Watch today’s news conference on COVID-19 in Erie County live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.