Erie County reports 50 new positive cases of COVID-19; cumulative total is 17,074; 3 additional deaths

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Erie County Department of Health announce 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths have been reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 23.

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County since March is 17,074, with 436 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Updated data can be found on the chart on the “Positive Cases in Erie County” page on eriecountypa.gov.

Of the cumulative cases, 53% are female and 47% are male. The breakdown of cumulative cases by race/ethnicity is as follows:

52% white residents

7% African American/Black Residents

2% Asian Residents

1% Other

38% Unknown

Three percent of the cases are Hispanic, of any race; 36% are not Hispanic; and 61% are unknown.

The age breakdown of the cumulative cases looks like this

1% are ages of 0-4

2% are ages 5-9

8% are ages 10-18

12% are ages 19-24

38% are ages 25-49

22% are ages 50-64

18% are ages 65 and older

Note: Percent values of each breakdown may not total 100 due to rounding.

As of this morning, there were 31 total COVID-19 hospitalizations with two people on ventilators in Erie County.

The age, race and gender report, a seven-day daily case count breakdown and zone map data, the map of cumulative cases by zone, and the wastewater report can be found on eriecountypa.gov. (Refresh each page to see most recent update.)

All residents are reminded to wear a mask over their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home as much as possible – and definitely when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

The next press briefing will take place Wednesday, March 3, at 3 p.m.