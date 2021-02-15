Erie County reports 54 new cases of COVID-19; 8 new deaths over the weekend

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 54 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 14. Eight new deaths were reported over the weekend.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 16,596, with 426 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 58,996 negatives reported.

To date, there are 35 total hospitalizations with five people on ventilators in Erie County.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.