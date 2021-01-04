Erie County reports 55 new cases of COVID-19; 106 total hospitalizations, 10 people on ventilators

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 55 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Over the weekend, there were 21 new deaths reported, along with 170 new cases reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, and 106 new cases reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 2.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 12,160, with 292 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 50,763 negatives reported.

According to the health department, there are 106 total hospitalizations and 10 people on ventilators in Erie County.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. You can watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.