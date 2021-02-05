Erie County reports 57 new cases of COVID-19; total deaths rise above 400

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 57 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 4.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 15,945, with 404 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 57,289 negatives reported.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.

Erie County reports 57 new positive cases of #COVID19 and 2 additional deaths as of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 4. • 15,945…

Posted by Erie County Department of Health on Friday, February 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar