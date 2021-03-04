Erie County reports 58 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on March 3.



The cumulative total in the county now stands at 17,518, with 441 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 61,824 negatives reported.

In Erie County there have been 48,362 vaccinations administered

In Crawford County there have been 24,236 vaccinations administered

In Warren County there have been 7,169 vaccinations administered

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, March 10 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or the YourErie 2Go App.