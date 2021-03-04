Erie County reports 58 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on March 3.
The cumulative total in the county now stands at 17,518, with 441 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 61,824 negatives reported.
- In Erie County there have been 48,362 vaccinations administered
- In Crawford County there have been 24,236 vaccinations administered
- In Warren County there have been 7,169 vaccinations administered
