Erie County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting six new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on June 23.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is now 21,214 with 476 total deaths reported

in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System.

Find vaccines near you:

• text your ZIP Code to 438829

• visit vaccines.gov

• call 1-800-232-0233



Unvaccinated community members are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 if exposed to anyone who is positive for COVID-19 or if exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 such as coughing, difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.



Upcoming free testing clinics include:

• Monday, June 28: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Albion Boro and Park, Albion

• Thursday, July 1: 4 to 8 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Chuch, 1001 E. Main St., Girard

• Saturday, July 3: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mercyhurst University North East Campus, 16 W. Division St.,

North East



All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask – indoors and outdoors – that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

