Erie County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting six new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on June 23.
The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is now 21,214 with 476 total deaths reported
in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System.
Find vaccines near you:
• text your ZIP Code to 438829
• visit vaccines.gov
• call 1-800-232-0233
Unvaccinated community members are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 if exposed to anyone who is positive for COVID-19 or if exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 such as coughing, difficulty breathing, fever or chills, muscle or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.
Upcoming free testing clinics include:
• Monday, June 28: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Albion Boro and Park, Albion
• Thursday, July 1: 4 to 8 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Chuch, 1001 E. Main St., Girard
• Saturday, July 3: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mercyhurst University North East Campus, 16 W. Division St.,
North East
All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask – indoors and outdoors – that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.
