The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 60 new positive cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 18.



The cumulative total in the county now stands at 16,830, with 432 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 59,862 negatives reported.

The next news conference on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.