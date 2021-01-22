Erie County reports 62 new cases of COVID-19; 1 new death

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 62 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 21.



The cumulative total in the county now stands at 14,586, with 365 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 54,710 negatives reported.

As of this morning, there are a total of 57 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with eight people on ventilators in Erie County.

The next press briefing will take place Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.