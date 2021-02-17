Erie County reports 62 new cases of COVID-19; one new death

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper reported in her weekly news conference Wednesday, Feb. 17 that there are 62 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death reported in Erie County.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 16,712, with 427 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

There are currently 34 people hospitalized, with 3 people on ventilators in Erie County.