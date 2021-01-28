Erie County reports 66 new cases of COVID-19; PA reports 6,036 new cases

After a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Erie County Department of Health is reporting a drop in new cases with 66 new cases reported today.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 15,172, with 392 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

Elsewhere in the region:

Crawford County is reporting 22 new cases

Warren County is reporting 6 new cases

Chautauqua and Ashtabula counties have not yet reported today’s numbers

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,036 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 824,405 cases.

There are 3,768 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 759 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The department also reported 198 new deaths, for a total of 21,303 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Through Jan. 27 — 837,817 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 519,419 people who have received one dose (partially covered), and 159,199 people who have received two doses (fully covered).

To date, 3,600,965 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.