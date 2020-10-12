Erie County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19, one new death

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are seven new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 11th.

Over the weekend, 29 positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9th, and 19 cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 10th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,785 with 53 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,556 recovered cases, 176 active cases and 29,747 negatives reported.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.