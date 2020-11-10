Erie County reports 72 new positive cases of COVID-19; 491 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 72 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 9th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 2,747 with 56 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 2,200 recovered cases, 491 active cases and 36,385 negatives reported.

Monday, Nov. 9th the county reported 79 new positive cases and 455 active cases. Over the weekend, 49 new positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6th, and 54 new positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 7th.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.