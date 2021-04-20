Erie County reports 79 new cases of COVID-19; 1,167 active cases

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 79 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on April 19.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is 19,630, with 455 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,167 current active cases, 18,008 recovered cases, and 67,850 negatives reported.

To date, there are 20 people hospitalized, with one person on a ventilator in Erie County.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, April 21 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.