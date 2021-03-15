Erie County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19; PA reports two-day total of 3,302 — more than 3.6 million vaccinations to date

There is good news for Erie County as the Pennsylvania Department of Health reports eight new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 18,118, with 446 total deaths (reported in NEDSS).

Crawford County is reporting five new cases

Warren County is reporting one new case

Ashtabula and Chautauqua counties have yet to report

Over the weekend, 50 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on March 12, and 34 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on March 13.

Across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,388 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m., March 15, in addition to 1,914 new cases reported Sunday, March 14, for a two-day total of 3,302 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 961,456.

The department is also reporting 13 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 13, and 1 new death as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 14, for a statewide total of 24,587 deaths.

There are 1,433 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 295 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

#COVID19 Update (as of 3/15/21 at 12:00 am): • 3,302 additional positive cases of COVID-19 (3/14 & 3/15) • 961,456 total… Posted by Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday, March 15, 2021

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

More than 3.6 million doses of vaccine administered across the state — more vaccine administered than 44 other states.

More than 1.2 million people fully vaccinated – with a seven-day moving average of 76,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20: 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, the department has administered 3,685,621 doses total through March 14: First/single doses, 91 percent (2,459,430 administered of 2,705,155 allocated) Second doses, 62 percent (1,282,679 administered of 1,994,405 allocated)



In Erie County, 87,784 vaccinations have been administered

In Crawford County, 31,862 vaccinations have been administered

In Warren County, 9,522 shots have been administered

To date, 4,001,528 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.