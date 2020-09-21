Erie County reports 8 new positive cases of COVID-19; 64 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are eight new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 20th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,483 with 48 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,371 recovered cases, 64 active cases and 25,863 negatives reported.

Over the weekend, seven positive cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 18th, and nine cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 19th.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Sept. 23rd at 3 p.m.