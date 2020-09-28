Erie County reports 8 new positive cases of COVID-19; 65 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are eight new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Over the weekend, 11 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 25 and seven new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 26.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,552 with 52 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,435 recovered cases, 65 active cases and 27,266 negatives reported.

