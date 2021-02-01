Erie County reports 83 new cases of COVID-19; 1 new death over the weekend

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Over the weekend, 134 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 29, and 96 new cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 30. One new death was also reported over the weekend.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 15,616, with 398 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 56,431 negatives reported.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2Go App.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar