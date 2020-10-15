Erie County reports 9 new positive cases of COVID-19; 168 active cases

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are nine new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 14th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,835 with 53 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,614 recovered cases, 168 active cases and 30,897 negatives reported.

Yesterday, Oct. 14th, Erie County reported 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 173 active cases.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Oct. 21st at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.