Erie County reports 97 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 97 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 24.

The department also reported 97 new cases as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 22, and 113 new cases as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 23.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 14,893, with 365 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 55,021 negatives reported.

Death demographics:

Age:

  • 25-49 = 1%
  • 50-64 = 6%
  • 65 and older = 93%

Gender:

  • Male = 50%
  • Female = 50%

Long-term care facilities:

  • Yes = 75%
  • No = 25%

Race & Ethnicity:

  • White = 77%
  • Black = 5%
  • Asian = 1%
  • Unknown = 17%
  • Hispanic (of any race) = 1%
  • Non-Hispanic = 52%
  • Unknown = 46%

