Erie County reports 97 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 97 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 24.
The department also reported 97 new cases as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 22, and 113 new cases as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 23.
The cumulative total in the county now stands at 14,893, with 365 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 55,021 negatives reported.
Death demographics:
Age:
- 25-49 = 1%
- 50-64 = 6%
- 65 and older = 93%
Gender:
- Male = 50%
- Female = 50%
Long-term care facilities:
- Yes = 75%
- No = 25%
Race & Ethnicity:
- White = 77%
- Black = 5%
- Asian = 1%
- Unknown = 17%
- Hispanic (of any race) = 1%
- Non-Hispanic = 52%
- Unknown = 46%
The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com, or on the YourErie 2Go App.