Erie County reports 97 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 97 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 24.

The department also reported 97 new cases as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 22, and 113 new cases as of 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 23.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 14,893, with 365 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 55,021 negatives reported.

Death demographics:

Age:

25-49 = 1%

50-64 = 6%

65 and older = 93%

Gender:

Male = 50%

Female = 50%

Long-term care facilities:

Yes = 75%

No = 25%

Race & Ethnicity:

White = 77%

Black = 5%

Asian = 1%

Unknown = 17%

Hispanic (of any race) = 1%

Non-Hispanic = 52%

Unknown = 46%

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com, or on the YourErie 2Go App.