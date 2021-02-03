Erie County reports 99 new cases of COVID-19; PA reports 3,128

The Erie County Health Department is reporting 99 new positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Erie County since the pandemic began to 15,783.

Elsewhere in the region:

Crawford County is reporting 26 new cases

Warren County is reporting 5 new cases

Chautauqua and Ashtabula Counties have yet to release today’s numbers

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth is reporting 3,128 new COVID-19 cases, for a statewide total of 853,616.

The department is also reporting 143 new deaths, for a statewide total of 21,955 deaths.

There are 3,281 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 669 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 22 – January 28 stood at 9.3%.

Through Feb. 2 — 1,067,180 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 634,458 people who have received one dose (partially covered), and 216,361 people who have received two doses (fully covered). (1,067,180 doses administered to 850,819 people.)

To date, 3,662,502 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.