Erie County reports eight new positive cases of COVID-19; 191 active cases

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are eight new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 12:01 a.m. on August 25th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,305 with 38 deaths reported in NEDSS. There are currently 1,076 recovered cases, 191 active cases and 21,804 negatives reported.

Yesterday, Monday, August 24th, Erie County reported one new positive case of COVID-19. Over the weekend, there were 12 new cases reported for Saturday and 13 new cases reported for Sunday, along with three new deaths.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, August 26th at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.