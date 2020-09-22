Erie County reports eight new positive cases of COVID-19, one new death

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are eight new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 21st.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,491 with 49 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,396 recovered cases, 46 active cases and 26,251 negatives reported.

Over the weekend, Erie County reported seven positive cases as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 18th, and nine cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 19th.

Monday, Sept. 21, Erie County reported eight new positive cases.

The next news conference will take place Wednesday, Sept. 23rd at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.