Erie County reports eight new positive cases of COVID-19; one new death

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are eight new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death reported in Erie County as of August 27th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,321 total cases and 42 total deaths reported in NEDSS. There are currently 1,139 recovered cases, 140 active cases and 22,201 negatives reported.

Yesterday, August 26th Erie County reported eight new cases and three new deaths. Tuesday, August 25th Erie County reported eight new positive cases as well. Monday, August 24th Erie County reported one new positive case. Over the weekend there were 12 new cases reported for Saturday and 13 new cases reported for Sunday, along with three new deaths.

The next news conference on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, September 2nd at 3 p.m. You can watch live on YourErie.com.