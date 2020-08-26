Erie County reports eight new positive cases of COVID-19; three new deaths

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced in her weekly news conference August 26th that there are eight new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths reported in Erie County.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,313 total cases with 41 total deaths. There are 1,101 recovered cases, 171 active cases and 22,201 negatives reported.

Yesterday, August 25th, there were eight new positive cases reported. Monday, August 24th, Erie County reported one new positive case. Over the weekend, there were 12 new cases reported for Saturday and 13 new cases reported for Sunday, along with three new deaths.