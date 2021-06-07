Erie County reports five new positive cases of COVID-19; one additional death

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health announce five new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death have been reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on June 6th.

Data from the weekend:

Day Positive cases reported 11:59 p.m. on June 5 16 11:59 p.m. on June 4 7

The total cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Erie County since March 2020 is 21,121, with 472 total deaths, as reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS). This information can be found at eriecountypa.gov.

The Erie County Department of Health reminds the public that unvaccinated community members risk contracting COVID-19 and, if positive for it and even without exhibiting symptoms, can infect their less healthy and under-immunized loved ones.

Being tested can help determine if someone is positive for COVID-19. Free testing clinics are available and open to the public this week. No insurance is needed and walk-ins are welcome.

Thursday, June 10: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Corry Walmart, 961 E. Columbus Ave.

Saturday, June 12: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harbor Creek Jr. High, 6375 Buffalo Road

All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a six-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

All questions related to COVID-19 may be directed to Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700 or ecdhinfo@eriecountypa.gov.